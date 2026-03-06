Execution of search warrant and arrests in drug trafficking case

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On March 5th, 2026, the Falmouth Police Department assisted the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force with a search warrant related to suspected drug trafficking. The search warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation initiated by the Oak Bluffs Police Department.

At approximately 9:04 PM, Task Force members tracked the target vehicle onto Route 28 southbound in Falmouth. A uniformed Falmouth Police Officer located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing it traveling over 90 mph. Both the driver and occupant were detained and brought to the Falmouth Police Department during the investigation.

Task Force officers executed the search warrant on the vehicle with the assistance of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and located approximately 407.85 grams of cocaine, pills and various paraphernalia related to narcotics activity.



Keslley Luiz Xavier, 32, (left) and Mateus Souza de Oliveira, 33, (right) both of Edgartown, were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine 200 Grams or More and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law. Bail was set $10,000 and both were transported to the Barnstable County Correctional Complex.

The Falmouth Police Department appreciates the effective leadership and collaboration of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force in this investigation and remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community. We will continue to work diligently alongside our law enforcement partners to combat drug-related activities.