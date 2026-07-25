FALMOUTH – A fire on the exterior of a house in Falmouth caused damage before being brought under control. Firefighters responded to the one story ranch style home on Seacoast Shores Boulevard about 12:15 PM Saturday. Crews were able to quickly wet down the flames before checking for any fire spread inside. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Exterior fire damages house in Falmouth
July 25, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth