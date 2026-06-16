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Exterior fire quickly doused in Mashpee

June 16, 2026

MASHPEE – A fire on the exterior of a house in Mashpee was quickly doused. Firefighters responded to Simons Narrows Road near Spinnaker Drive shortly before 4 PM Tuesday. The fire appeared to have originated near an outdoor shower. Firefighters confirmed the fire was kept from spreading into the home. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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