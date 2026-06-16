MASHPEE – A fire on the exterior of a house in Mashpee was quickly doused. Firefighters responded to Simons Narrows Road near Spinnaker Drive shortly before 4 PM Tuesday. The fire appeared to have originated near an outdoor shower. Firefighters confirmed the fire was kept from spreading into the home. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Exterior fire quickly doused in Mashpee
June 16, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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