Fail to stop ends in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

June 1, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle fled from Barnstable Police and failed to stop until it crashed. It all started late Saturday evening in the Marstons Mills area where reports say the vehicle may have been stolen. The driver took off and wound down Route 149 to Route 6 eastbound before crashing just past the Route 132 exit. The vehicle reportedly overturned and three ambulances were called to the scene. The driver fled on foot and police set up a perimeter and were using a K9 dog and a Mass State Police helicopter to search the woods.

