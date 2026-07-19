SANDWICH – About 1,000 Eversource customers in Sandwich lost power late Sunday morning after tree limbs caused primary wires fell on Old County Road. The incident sparked a brush fire in the area. Fire officials waited for Eversource to confirm the power was off so they could fully extinguish the flames. The utility was able to reduce the outage to 332 customers and hoped to restore full service shortly after 1 PM.
Fallen primary wires spark brush fire, knockout power to 1,000 customers in Sandwich
July 19, 2026