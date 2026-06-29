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Falmouth Fire extricates driver after traffic crash on Route 28

June 29, 2026

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Firefighters extricated a driver after a two-vehicle collision about 4 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound between Brick Kiln Road and Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Route 28 northbound was closed for a a time but has reopened.

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