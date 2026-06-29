FALMOUTH – Firefighters extricated a driver after a two-vehicle collision about 4 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound between Brick Kiln Road and Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Route 28 northbound was closed for a a time but has reopened.
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Falmouth Fire extricates driver after traffic crash on Route 28
June 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth