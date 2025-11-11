Falmouth Fire-Rescue holds awards and recognition ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

– From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Monday, the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department held its Awards and Recognition Ceremony, celebrating the dedication and bravery of our team.

Chief Smith opened the ceremony with inspiring remarks before the swearing in and pinning of our newest firefighters:

• Firefighters Eric Abrantes, Douglas Capozzoli, Thomas Lanman, Craig Farmer, Shawn Haiselt, Matthew Horn, Jennifer Bartels, Anthony Gardina, and Brendan Spillane

In a touching moment, each new firefighter had their badge pinned by a family member.

Honoring Service & Dedication: We recognized recent retirees F/F Brian Guthrie and Lt. Christopher Brown for their years of service and unwavering commitment to our department.

Professional Achievements: Congratulations to F/F Justin Golden and F/F Jake Hanifin on completing their Paramedic certification!

Leadership Recognition:

• F/F Jay Frisbie – Acting Lieutenant and Acting Fire Inspector

• F/F Nicholas Zimmerman – Acting Lieutenant (continuing)

• F/F Randy Koslowsky – Acting EMS Supervisor

• Lt. Jonathan Borselli – Promoted to Permanent Lieutenant (also recognized for his acting service in 2024 and 2025)

Community Partnership: A heartfelt thank you to civilians Tom Simeone, Keith Magyar, Keith Harris, Bob Nelson, Lynda Simeone, and Susan McCarthy for building and donating “Firefighter Jake,” who now proudly stands watch in our headquarters lobby.

Apparatus Committee Recognition: Special thanks to Deputy Chief Scott Thrasher, Lt. Patrick Friel, Lt. Jonathan Borselli, Lt. Christopher Brown, Firefighters Lance Plack, Henry Sabens, Christopher McEntee and Carlos Oliveira, Master Mechanic Matthew Crowell, and Assistant Mechanic Christopher Massi for their volunteer efforts on our new boat and fire engine committees.

New Chaplain: We welcomed James Thomas as our new department chaplain. James also serves as the director of the town’s Emergency Communications Center.

Life-Saving Heroes: Finally, We’re proud to recognize Deputy Chief Scott Thrasher, Captain Sean Ellis, Firefighter/Paramedics Abijah Herrin and Carlos Oliveira, and Firefighter/EMTs Lucinda Quigley and Douglas Capozzoli for their heroic actions on May 16th at Falmouth Academy.

What Happened: Deputy Chief Thrasher was attending an event when he noticed a person suffering from a medical emergency. After quickly evaluating the situation, he discovered the individual was in cardiac arrest and immediately began CPR. Additional bystanders assisted by bringing an AED to the victim. This early intervention allowed our Fire Rescue Department members to initiate advanced life support care and transport the patient to Cape Cod Hospital’s Cardiac Care Unit for treatment.

The Outcome: Thanks to immediate CPR and rapid AED deployment by bystanders, followed by expert care from our team, this individual survived.

This is why CPR education matters. It saves lives.

Consider getting CPR certified today—you could be the difference between life and death.

“Today reminded us why we do what we do. Congratulations to all honorees!