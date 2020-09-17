Falmouth Fire responds to deep-seated brush fire

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that C28 was dispatched to the area of Long Pond off Gifford Street Thursday for an odor of smoke. The Shift Commander located a fire on a small peninsula along the eastern side of the pond. A 40’x 20’ burn area was located with a make shift fire pit in the a makeshift encampment. Ranger 1 was dispatched from Headquarters to the scene to provide equipment to extinguish the fire. Fire crews where on scene for several hours putting out and mopping up the fire are. Crews had to dig down into the ground several feet to assure that the fire was out. Fire was found burning in the deep peat in the area. This was a coordinated effort with the Department of Marine and Environmental Services and the Water Department to maintain the integrity of the Town’s drinking water.

Residents and visitors are reminded that the Town is in drought conditions and with low humidity and wind conditions the fire danger level is elevated at this time. The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Rescue Department and Falmouth Police Department