Falmouth firefighters battle chimney fire

April 18, 2025

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were called to a chimney fire about 9:30 PM Friday. The fire at 269 Edgewater Drive West was knocked down but crews checked for fire spread in the walls on the second floor. No injuries were reported.

