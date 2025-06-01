You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters called to fully involved shed fire

June 1, 2025

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a fully involved shed fire sometime after 1 AM Sunday. Crew responded to Hill and Plain Road and were able to keep the flames away from the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

