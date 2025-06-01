FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a fully involved shed fire sometime after 1 AM Sunday. Crew responded to Hill and Plain Road and were able to keep the flames away from the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth firefighters called to fully involved shed fire
June 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
