FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters were called to a chimney fire Sunday evening. The call on North Bournes Pond Road came in about 9:45 PM. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly then checked for any extension beyond the chimney and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth firefighters extinguish chimney fire
March 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
