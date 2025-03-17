You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters extinguish chimney fire

Falmouth firefighters extinguish chimney fire

March 16, 2025

FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters were called to a chimney fire Sunday evening. The call on North Bournes Pond Road came in about 9:45 PM. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly then checked for any extension  beyond the chimney and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 