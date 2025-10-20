You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters respond to vehicle fire in garage of a house

October 20, 2025

FALMOUTH – A vehicle caught fire in the garage of a house in Falmouth around 3:30 PM Monday. Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Shorewood Drive location to find smoke showing from the garage. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Falmouth fire stations. No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

