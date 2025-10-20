FALMOUTH – A vehicle caught fire in the garage of a house in Falmouth around 3:30 PM Monday. Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Shorewood Drive location to find smoke showing from the garage. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Falmouth fire stations. No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.
Falmouth firefighters respond to vehicle fire in garage of a house
October 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
