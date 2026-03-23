Falmouth Man Arrested in Major Fentanyl Trafficking Bust

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: A Falmouth resident was taken into custody early Monday morning following the execution of a search warrant at his home, where authorities seized more than 150 grams of fentanyl and related drug paraphernalia.

According to the Falmouth Police Department, officers served the search warrant at approximately 5 a.m. on March 23 at 148 Central Avenue in East Falmouth. The operation stemmed from an ongoing narcotics investigation that revealed 35-year-old Carlton H. Hendricks III, of East Falmouth, had been regularly selling illegal drugs.

During the search, investigators located and confiscated just over 150 grams of fentanyl. Additional items seized included materials commonly used for packaging and distributing illegal narcotics, such as digital scales, a cutting substance, and sandwich bags. Authorities also recovered more than $1,700 in cash suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

Hendricks was arrested at the scene and charged with Trafficking Fentanyl over 100 grams but under 200 grams, a serious felony offense under Massachusetts law that carries significant penalties due to the quantity involved and the highly dangerous nature of fentanyl.

The execution of the warrant was supported by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – Cape Cod Task Force and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, highlighting the collaborative effort among local, state, and federal agencies to combat the opioid crisis in the region.

Falmouth Police emphasized that this arrest is part of broader efforts to disrupt drug trafficking operations that contribute to overdose deaths and community harm across Cape Cod. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, has been a primary driver of the ongoing opioid epidemic, often mixed into other drugs and leading to unintentional overdoses.

The Falmouth Police Department continues to urge residents to report suspicious activity related to drug sales or use, as community involvement remains key to addressing narcotics issues in the area.