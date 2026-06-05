Falmouth man linked to series of break-ins

– From Falmouth Police: On Thursday, June 4th, 2026, the Falmouth Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated burglary and assault that occurred in the Ashumet Valley neighborhood on May 25, 2026.

On May 25, 2026, at approximately 9:41 PM, Falmouth Police Officers were dispatched to a reported assault in progress on Austin Stokes Drive. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had fled the residence prior to police arrival.

Residents reported that an unknown male entered the home through a bedroom window. When the victim entered the room, the suspect assaulted the resident and held them against their will for a brief period of time. A second resident heard the disturbance and approached, causing the suspect to flee the residence through the same window.

The suspect was not known to the residents.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the area with assistance from a K9 Unit from the Mashpee Police Department and a Drone Unit from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. Despite the coordinated search efforts, the suspect was not located.

On June 1, 2026, the Mashpee Police Department responded to a reported breaking and entering on Wheeler Road in Mashpee. Shortly after that incident, a suspect was located in the area of Currier Road and Ashumet Road in Falmouth. The suspect, Neil O’Flaherty, 27, of Falmouth, was positively identified as the individual responsible for the Wheeler Road break-in and was arrested by the Mashpee Police Department. O’Flaherty was subsequently arraigned in Falmouth District Court and released.

During the course of their investigation, Falmouth Police Detectives were able to link O’Flaherty to the Austin Stokes Drive incident that occurred on May 25, 2026.

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, Falmouth Police Officers executed an arrest warrant and took O’Flaherty into custody. Detectives, with assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, also executed a search warrant at O’Flaherty’s residence and seized evidence related to the investigation.

O’Flaherty has been charged with:

• Aggravated Burglary

• Kidnapping

• Assault with Intent to Murder

• Assault and Battery on a Person Age 60 or Older

• Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime for a Felony

O’Flaherty was arraigned yesterday at Falmouth District Court and held.

The Falmouth Police Department would like to thank the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and the Mashpee Police Department for their assistance throughout this investigation. The department would also like to thank the members of the public who provided information to detectives following the department’s request for assistance in identifying the suspect after the May 25 incident.