You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police announce promotions

Falmouth Police announce promotions

July 3, 2024


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police described it as a momentous occasion as they ask you to join them in celebrating the following promotions that were announced on Monday. Captain Brian Loewen promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief, Lieutenant Douglas Decosta promoted to the rank of Captain, Sergeant Ryan Hergt promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and Officers Newton Cardoso and Joshua Oliver promoted to the rank of Sergeant. FPD wishes them all the best of luck in their new assignments.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 