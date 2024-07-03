FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police described it as a momentous occasion as they ask you to join them in celebrating the following promotions that were announced on Monday. Captain Brian Loewen promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief, Lieutenant Douglas Decosta promoted to the rank of Captain, Sergeant Ryan Hergt promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and Officers Newton Cardoso and Joshua Oliver promoted to the rank of Sergeant. FPD wishes them all the best of luck in their new assignments.
Falmouth Police announce promotions
July 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
