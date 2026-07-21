Falmouth Police announce their Citizens Police Academy is back

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Have you ever wondered what it’s really like to be a police officer or wanted to learn more about how the Falmouth Police Department serves our community?

Click here to sign up for the Citizens Police Academy!

The Citizens Police Academy is an opportunity for community members to gain a better understanding of the work we do, the challenges we face, and the many services the department provides. One of the greatest strengths of the program is giving participants direct access to the officers, supervisors, and leaders who are experts in their respective fields.

As part of the program, all participants will also have the opportunity to participate in one ride-along with a Falmouth Police Officer during their shift, providing a firsthand look at policing in our community.

Please note: Submitting a registration does not guarantee a seat in the academy. Participants must be able to attend every Tuesday from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, beginning September 15 and continuing through November 17.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected].

We look forward to meeting this year’s class!