Falmouth Police arrest Falmouth man on cocaine trafficking charges

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On June 9, 2026, as a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Falmouth Police Department and the Cape Cod DEA Task Force, Benjamin Karp, 24, of Falmouth, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine.

On June 9, 2026 at 6:36 PM, Falmouth Police Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop of a Kia sedan operated by Karp on Route 28 South. Based on an investigation, officers developed probable cause to believe narcotics-related activity was occurring and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The search yielded approximately 127 grams of a white powdery substance concealed at the bottom of a food takeout bag. The substance later tested positive for cocaine and has an estimated street value of $12,000.

As a result, Karp was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, More Than 100 Grams, Less Than 200 Grams. He was booked at the Falmouth Police Department, where bail was initially set at $10,000.

At the time of his arrest, Karp was on active parole. The Massachusetts Parole Board subsequently issued a parole detainer, and Karp was held without bail.

On the morning of June 10, 2026, Falmouth Police Detectives, assisted by Officer Devin Lawler and K9 Kepo, executed a search warrant at Karp’s residence and seized additional evidence related to narcotics distribution.

Karp was arraigned today at Falmouth District Court and held.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.