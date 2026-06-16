Falmouth Police arrest suspect following investigation into two stolen vehicles



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On Monday, June 15, 2026, at approximately 5:49 AM, Falmouth Police responded to Intergas at 607 Main Street, for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. Officers immediately began investigating and reviewed surveillance footage from the area, which showed the vehicle being stolen at approximately 2:40 AM.

While officers were investigating, a second victim reported that another vehicle had been stolen overnight while parked on Main Street.

Through the course of the investigation, officers located both stolen vehicles at the Falmouth Inn. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to assist with processing the vehicles. Both vehicles were ultimately returned to their owners.

Officers determined that several items, including vehicle keys, had been stolen.

At approximately 11:17 AM, while officers continued their investigation at the Falmouth Inn, an officer observed a suspicious male sitting in the parking lot. The individual was identified as Charles Hayes, 41, of Longmeadow. A check revealed that Hayes had outstanding warrants, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

During an inventory of Hayes’ property following his arrest, officers recovered both sets of keys belonging to the stolen vehicles, as well as additional property reported. Officers also recovered property connected to a motor vehicle break-in that occurred in Falmouth earlier this week, along with property associated with a separate motor vehicle break-in reported in another Cape Cod community.

As a result of the investigation, Hayes was additionally charged with:

• Two Counts of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

• Three Counts of Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

• Five Counts of Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,200

• Larceny of a Drug

• Larceny of a Credit Card

• Possession of a Class E Substance

Hayes was booked at the Falmouth Police Department and held overnight. Today, he was arraigned in Falmouth District Court and ordered held on $10,000 bail.

The Falmouth Police Department commends the officers involved for their swift response and investigative work, which led to the recovery of both stolen vehicles and the identification of a suspect within hours. The department also thanks the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations, as well as the local business owners and residents who provided information and surveillance footage that assisted the investigation.

We would like to remind residents to always lock their vehicles and never leave keys, wallets, purses, electronics, firearms, or other valuables inside unattended vehicles. These simple precautions can significantly reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of theft.