Falmouth Police Chief receives Pelletier Award



FALMOUTH – From the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association: At Today’s MCOPA Installation Ceremony we were proud to present the Hector J. Pelletier Award to Chief Jeffrey Lourie of the Falmouth Police Department. Chief Lourie has been a co-captain of our Jimmy Fund Walk Team since 2018 and has encouraged chiefs from across the state to join the effort. His dedication truly reflects the spirit of this award.

We also presented our annual donation to the Jimmy Fund. This year’s check totaled $18,500, bringing our 2025 total to $154,303.94, including the Walk, the Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament, the PMC Team, the Radio-Telethon, Pink Patch efforts, and sustaining donations.

Thank you to all our chiefs, families, and partners who make this support possible. Your generosity helps us honor Hector Pelletier’s legacy and continues our strong commitment to the The Jimmy Fund.