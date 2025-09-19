FALMOUTH – A Falmouth Police cruiser and a motorcycle collided around 9:30 AM Friday. It happened on Gifford Street south of Brick Kiln Road. Luckily no serious injuries were reported but one person was taken to Falmouth Hospital as a precaution. An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth Police cruiser, motorcycle collide
September 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
