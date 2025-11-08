Falmouth Police Department Re-Establishes K-9 Unit After 25-Year Hiatus, Enhancing Public Safety and Community Well-Being



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: The Falmouth Police Department is proud to announce the creation of a new, comprehensive Canine Unit, marking the return of a vital resource not utilized by the department for over two decades. This strategic initiative will significantly enhance the department’s capabilities in public safety, crime prevention, and community engagement.

The new Canine Unit will be comprised of four highly specialized canines, each trained to address specific departmental needs:

Drug Detection Canine (Spring 2026): Focuses on the proactive search and detection of illegal narcotics, supporting efforts against the opioid crisis and drug-related crime. This canine will also be trained to track and find suspects or missing people and to conduct area or article searches for evidence or discarded items. The canine handler will be Patrol Officer Devon Lawler.

Explosives Detection Canine (Spring 2026): This highly trained canine will be prepared to identify and find a variety of explosive substances, greatly improving safety at public places, schools, ports, major events, and during critical security operations. The canine will also be specially equipped to detect the scent signatures of gunpowder, firearms, and spent casings, making it an essential tool for crime scene investigations and locating discarded evidence. The canine handler will be Patrol Officer Anthony Devito.

Patrol Canine (Proposed 2027): The Patrol Canine will be trained to assist law enforcement with various tasks, including tracking, searching, and apprehending suspects. These dogs provide protection, deter crime, and help maintain public safety during patrols or operations. Their keen senses and specialized training significantly enhance officer effectiveness in high-risk situations. The canine handler will be Patrol Officer Sean Lowe.

Comfort Dog (Date to be Finalized): A law enforcement comfort dog offers emotional support and stress relief to victims, community members, and officers during traumatic or high-stress situations. These dogs help foster trust and positive relationships between law enforcement and the public. Their presence encourages mental well-being and assists in crisis intervention. The comfort dog handler has not yet been chosen.

The re-establishment of our Canine Unit is a momentous occasion for the Falmouth Police Department and the entire town. For over 25 years, we have operated without this crucial resource. This new unit, with its diverse specializations, represents a significant investment in modern policing and our commitment to the safety and well-being of every resident and visitor.

The public will have opportunities to meet the new K-9 teams at upcoming community events, which will be announced on the Falmouth Police Department website and social media channels.