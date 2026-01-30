Falmouth Police detective retires after 27 years

– From Falmouth Police: Today was truly the end of an era. Detective Ronald Carpenter officially retired from the Falmouth Police Department after 27 years of dedicated service. Prior to his highly successful and storied career in Falmouth, Ron proudly served in the United States Army and in the United States Coast Guard. A lifetime of dedication, which left the Falmouth community a better and safer place. Ron has been a tireless investigator, and constant advocate for crime victims in our town. Detective Carpenter, you are a legend and you will be missed. Enjoy your retirement sir, we’ll take it from here!