FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Today was truly the end of an era. Detective Ronald Carpenter officially retired from the Falmouth Police Department after 27 years of dedicated service. Prior to his highly successful and storied career in Falmouth, Ron proudly served in the United States Army and in the United States Coast Guard. A lifetime of dedication, which left the Falmouth community a better and safer place. Ron has been a tireless investigator, and constant advocate for crime victims in our town. Detective Carpenter, you are a legend and you will be missed. Enjoy your retirement sir, we’ll take it from here!
Falmouth Police detective retires after 27 years
January 30, 2026
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Today was truly the end of an era. Detective Ronald Carpenter officially retired from the Falmouth Police Department after 27 years of dedicated service. Prior to his highly successful and storied career in Falmouth, Ron proudly served in the United States Army and in the United States Coast Guard. A lifetime of dedication, which left the Falmouth community a better and safer place. Ron has been a tireless investigator, and constant advocate for crime victims in our town. Detective Carpenter, you are a legend and you will be missed. Enjoy your retirement sir, we’ll take it from here!
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- LISTEN: Barnstable County Commissioners hitting the road 2026 for more Cape outreach
- State officials release updated regulations targeting fishing gear debris
- Another potential weekend snowstorm being monitored; fire departments call for clear hydrants
- Cape Cod Potato Chip factory in Hyannis closing this Spring
- 4-H Advisory Council accepting scholarship applications for Cape Cod youth
- Info on new fishing gear regulations available at Hyannis event on Saturday
- Vineyard Wind given go-ahead to resume construction
- Steamship Authority summer reservations open, slower start than 2025
- IFAW says new data project will help vessels steer clear of right whales
- Cape leads issue last situational report as winter storm winds down
- AAA Northeast offers safety, maintenance tips as frigid conditions persist
- Cape Cod Healthcare announces delayed openings and closures due to winter storm
- Latest winter storm report from Barnstable County