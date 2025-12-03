You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police hold swearing in and awards ceremony

December 3, 2025


FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On Tuesday December 2nd 2025, the Falmouth Police Department proudly held a Swearing-In and Awards Ceremony. Chief Jeffrey A. Lourie welcomed officers, families, and community members as the department celebrated both the pinning of newly hired officers and the recognition of outstanding police work.

Town leadership joined the event, including Town Manager Michael Renshaw, Assistant Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub, Fire Chief Tim Smith, and Select Board Members Heather Goldstone, Douglas Brown, and Jack Richardson. Also in attendance were many Town of Falmouth department heads and staff members, reflecting the strong collaboration across our community.

