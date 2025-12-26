You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigate reported accidental shooting

Falmouth Police investigate reported accidental shooting

December 25, 2025

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported accidental shooting in their town about 8:45 PM Thursday evening. Officials responded to a residence off Blacksmith Shop Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.

