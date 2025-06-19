You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigate stabbing

June 18, 2025

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a stabbing. Officials responded to a Rose Morin Lane residence about 8 PM Wednesday. The victim was transported by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

