FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a stabbing. Officials responded to a Rose Morin Lane residence about 8 PM Wednesday. The victim was transported by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth Police investigate stabbing
June 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- JFK Museum to host Juneteenth celebration including a historical presentation and reenactment
- Barnstable County Fair concert schedule includes country star Jerrod Niemann, CCR and ABBA cover bands
- Steamship Authority signs contracts in time for summer
- Extensive outreach this summer for climate action plan in Eastham
- Vehicle access in Chatham’s North Beach remains limited to protect shorebirds
- Downtown Hyannis will improve storefronts thanks to annual state grant
- New traffic light and possible exit, changes coming to Upper Cape Tech after police traffic incident
- Pilgrim Nuclear Station wastewater appeal wrapped for now
- Sewer work starting up on Cove Road in Dennis
- Regional Commissioners join Assembly Delegates in opposing buoy removal
- Ceremony being held on Cape Cod for anniversary of Korean War
- Periodical cicadas likely gone soon
- CCNS seeking applicants to run concessions at Herring Cove Beach