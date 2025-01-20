Falmouth Police investigate widespread vandalism, ask for community assistance

FALMOUTH – In the early morning hours of January 20, 2025, a Falmouth Department of Public Works employee sanding roads following overnight snowfall reported significant property damage in the area of Crooked Meadow Road. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 2:28 a.m. and discovered vandalism affecting over 50 properties on Crooked Meadow Road, Pinecrest Beach Drive, Sandpoint Shores Drive, Cottontail Circle, Shagbark Drive, Happy Hollow Road, and Blacksmith Shop Road.

The damage included mailboxes, light fixtures, basketball hoops, lawn ornaments, and flower containers. Officers utilized footprints in the snow to track down the suspected parties involved in these acts of vandalism. Charges are expected to be filed against those responsible as the investigation continues.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to assist

The Falmouth Police Department is asking for assistance from the community. Residents who may have captured footage of the vandalism on home security systems are asked to contact Officer Michael Kotfila at 774-255-4527 Ext. 4659 or via email at [email protected].