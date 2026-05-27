Falmouth Police investigating residential break-in where occupant was assaulted



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: The Falmouth Police Department is investigating a reported breaking and entering that occurred in the Ashumet Valley neighborhood on Monday evening.

On May 25, 2026, at approximately 9:41 PM, Falmouth Police Officers were dispatched to a reported assault in progress on Austin Stokes Drive. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had fled the residence prior to police arrival.

Residents reported that an unknown male suspect broke into the home through a window and assaulted one of the occupants before fleeing the area. The suspect was not known to the residents.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the neighborhood with assistance from a K9 Unit from the Mashpee Police Department and a Drone Unit from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. Despite the coordinated search efforts, the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as:

• White male

• Approximately 25–30 years old

• Stocky build

• Crew cut hairstyle with facial hair

• Wearing blue pants and a blue jacket with an emblem on the side

Investigators from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to assist with processing the scene.

The Falmouth Police Department is urging residents to remain vigilant and take the following safety precautions:

• Ensure all doors and windows are locked, even while home

• Leave outdoor lights on during nighttime hours

• Report any suspicious activity or unfamiliar persons in the neighborhood immediately

• Review home security camera footage for suspicious activity

• Avoid approaching suspicious individuals and instead contact police

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone who may have surveillance or doorbell camera footage from the area on the evening of May 25, is asked to contact Detective Andrew Loewen at 774-255-4527 ext. 4521 or [email protected].

This incident remains under investigation