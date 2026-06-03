Falmouth Police investigating two rollover crashes

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating two rollover crashes Wednesday morning. The first crash happened shortly before 5 AM on Sandwich Road when two vehicles collided head-on causing one to overturn. One person was transported to a Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Sandwich Road was closed between Brick Kiln Road and Teaticket Highway until the scene could be cleared.

About 7 AM a vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned on Woods Hole Road. A fire hydrant was also reportedly sheared off. The driver was evaluated by EMTs at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by Falmouth Police.