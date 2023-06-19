FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 44-year-old Adam Wacholder who is missing from 587 Gifford Street in Falmouth. Wacholder suffers from mental health conditions and is described as a white male, 6’1”, 220 lbs., with brown eyes, and black/white hair. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.
Falmouth Police issue missing person alert
June 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
