Local police officers graduate the academy

Editor’s note: CWN will update this article as more departments release info.

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: The Falmouth Police Department congratulates Officer Abigale Burns, Officer Julia Croft, and Officer Carlos Freire on graduating from the 2nd Recruit Officer Class at the East Falmouth Police Academy. Graduation ceremonies were held today at 12:00 PM at Cape Cod Community College.

The ceremony included the Falmouth Police Honor Guard presenting the colors and members of the Falmouth High School Honor Choir performing the National Anthem.

Massachusetts State Representative Steven Xiarhos delivered an inspiring keynote address to the graduating class.

The new officers will begin approximately three months of field training starting Monday as they continue their transition into full-time patrol operations.

We are proud of these officers for their hard work and dedication, and we wish them safe and successful careers serving the residents of Falmouth. If you see one of these officers around town, please take the time to welcome them to this great community!

Officer Abigale Burns: Ofc. Burns is from Marshfield, MA and holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Bridgewater State University. Ofc. Burns is a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and serves with the 772nd Military Police Company.

Officer Julia Croft: Ofc. Croft is from Ellicott City, MD, and eventually moved to Plymouth, MA. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Curry College. Prior to the academy, she worked as a security officer in Falmouth.

Officer Carlos Freire: Ofc. Freire was born in Cape Verde and graduated from the University of Cape Verde with a degree in English. He previously worked for the Judicial Police in Cape Verde and most recently worked at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston as a security officer.

HARWICH – From Harwich Police: Congratulations to Officer Olivia Keiderling who graduated today from the 2nd Recruit Officers Class of the East Falmouth Police Academy.

Congratulations Officer Keiderling!

PROVINCETOWN – Congratulations to the newest member of the Provincetown Police Department, Officer Sean Stewart!

Officer Stewart graduated today from the Cape Cod Police Academy after 6 months of training. His badge was pinned by his parents and Chief Hennick, Detective Rondeau, Officer Andreenko, and Officer Landry attended in support.

On Monday, Officer Stewart will begin his field training assignment with various field training officers.

We would also like to congratulate Officer Olivia Keiderling of the Harwich Police Department for her graduation of the Cape Cod Police Academy. Officer Keiderling previously served PPD as a Community Service Officer for 2 years.

Congrats to all new graduates of the Cape Cod Police Academy! Stay safe and serve your communities well!

ORLEANS – Welcome and congratulations to the newest member of the Orleans Police Department, Officer Jeremy Wiley!

Officer Wiley graduated today from MPTC East Falmouth Academy 2nd ROC class after a successful 23 weeks and will begin field training with his fellow Orleans police officers on Monday.

We hope you will join us in congratulating and welcoming Officer Wiley to our department and our wonderful community.