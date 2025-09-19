Falmouth Police say man spotted near school grounds posed no threat



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On September 18, 2025, at approximately 5:36 PM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to Morse Pond School after receiving a report of a man who parked in the staff lot and then walked into the nearby woods.

Officers quickly arrived and located the vehicle but were unable to find the individual. Given the recent threats in the community, officers began an extensive search of the wooded area surrounding Morse Pond School. A Mashpee Police K9 unit assisted, and the Falmouth Police Drone Unit and ATV Unit were deployed.

At approximately 8:42 PM, the man emerged from the woods and was located by officers. He fully cooperated with police during an investigation. Following a thorough assessment, officers determined he did not pose a threat to the schools, and he was released.

Out of an abundance of caution, K9 units from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding police departments conducted an additional search of the area the following morning at approximately 6:00 AM. No concerning items were found.

Throughout the incident, the Falmouth Police Department remained in constant communication with Falmouth Public Schools. We are grateful for the assistance provided by neighboring law enforcement agencies.

The safety of the Falmouth community remains our top priority, and we will continue working closely with our partners to ensure the well-being of our residents, students, and staff.