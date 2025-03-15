Falmouth Police searching for missing, potentially endangered woman

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 60-year-old Teddilynn Haddad who is missing from 371 Plamer Avenue in Falmouth. Last seen in the area of 198 Thomas B. Landers Road (Falmouth) on Friday (03.14.25) around 5:15 PM. Haddan suffers from mental health conditions and is described as a white female, 5’2” (height), 120 lbs. (weight), brown eyes, and brown hair. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.