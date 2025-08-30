You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek alleged shoplifting suspects

Falmouth Police seek alleged shoplifting suspects

August 29, 2025

Falmouth Police/CWN


FALMOUTHFrom Falmouth Police: Falmouth Police are looking to identify these individuals regarding an shoplifting from CVS. If you have any information to help identify them please contact Officer Lowe at 774-255-4527

