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Falmouth Police seek person of interest in Walmart incident

April 12, 2026

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTHFrom Falmouth Police: Falmouth Police are looking for help identifying this individual from an incident at Walmart. Please contact Officer Franklin with any information. Call 508-457-4527.

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