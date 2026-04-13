FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Falmouth Police are looking for help identifying this individual from an incident at Walmart. Please contact Officer Franklin with any information. Call 508-457-4527.
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Falmouth Police seek person of interest in Walmart incident
April 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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