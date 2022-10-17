Falmouth Police, Sheriff’s office able to get suicidal male to hospital for help

FALMOUTH – At approximately 7:30 PM Sunday night, the Falmouth Police Department requested K-9 assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to help locate a suicidal, combative male party whom a family member advised had PTSD and displayed erratic and threatening behavior.



BCSO Sergeant Jason Bernardo and his K-9 Nick responded to assist Falmouth PD with clearing the basement of the individual’s home. Sgt. Bernardo and K-9 Nick then began a track to locate the subject of the search. Unable to locate the individual and thinking he went into the water behind the house, the BCSO Drone Unit was requested by FPD to help search boats off the beach. The subject was ultimately located and transported to Falmouth Hospital as he appeared irrational and misleading about his previous whereabouts. Firearms were subsequently removed from the subject’s home for safe keeping by the Falmouth Police.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and/or having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day.