Falmouth Police to target underage drinking and quality of life issues ahead of July holiday week



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: As the July 4th holiday approaches, the Falmouth Police Department is again taking proactive steps to address underage drinking, disorderly behavior, vandalism, and other quality-of-life offenses that have plagued Falmouth’s beaches and neighborhoods in recent years.

Beginning the week leading up to the 4th of July, the Falmouth Police Department will deploy additional patrols designed to deter and respond quickly to illegal activity. Officers from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police will assist during this time to ensure widespread coverage and quick response.

In 2023, the July 4th holiday period saw a significant increase in incidents involving large groups of intoxicated youths. Over the course of just three days, Falmouth Police responded to more than 160 calls for service and dedicated hundreds of work hours addressing complaints ranging from underage drinking and disorderly conduct to vandalism, trespassing, assaults, and property crimes.

In response to those issues, the department implemented enhanced staffing, targeted enforcement operations, and increased patrol presence in 2024 and 2025. These efforts have dramatically reduced the number and severity of incidents, resulting in a safer environment for residents, visitors, and businesses. Due to the success of these initiatives, the Falmouth Police Department will continue these enhanced enforcement efforts during the 2026 holiday period.

The department’s enforcement strategy includes:

• Strict enforcement of liquor laws, including summons and arrests for minors in possession and anyone furnishing alcohol to underage individuals.

• Increased patrols on beaches, public parks, residential neighborhoods, and other historically problematic areas.

• Immediate arrest or protective custody for disorderly or intoxicated individuals posing a danger to themselves or others.

The department is urging parents to take an active role in preventing the problem before it starts.