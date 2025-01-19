Falmouth Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Embezzling more than $1.3 Million



FALMOUITH – The former bookkeeper for a Falmouth flooring company was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for embezzling more than $1.3 million from her employer.

Susan Figuerido, 73, of Falmouth, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to two years in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release. Figuerido was also ordered to pay $1,714,921.01 in restitution. In October 202[4], Figuerido pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Between June 2015 and February 2023, Figuerido embezzled more than $1.3 million from her employer by writing checks to herself drawn on her employer’s bank account. To conceal her scheme, Figuerido did not record the checks that she wrote to herself in her employer’s accounting system. Figuerido did not report or include the funds that she embezzled on her federal income tax filings, resulting in a tax loss of approximately $353,000.

U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Thomas Demeo, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston made the announcement today. The Falmouth Police Department provided valuable assistance with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen A. Kearney of the Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit prosecuted the case.