Family evacuates safely after early morning fire breaks out in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – A family was able to safely evacuate after a fire was reported in their Centerville home. Officials responded to 230 Prince Hinckley Road about 12:45 AM. Smoke was reported in the garage.

From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C-O-MM): Early Wednesday morning at 12:47 AM, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C-O-MM) Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 230 Prince Hinckley Road in Centerville. While responding, dispatch advised that occupants might still be inside the home.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attached garage. The homeowner had already assisted in knocking down the fire using extinguishers. All occupants were safely out of the residence upon arrival.

The fire was contained to shelving in the rear of the garage, with minor damage to a nearby vehicle. There was no fire extension into the home, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mutual aid to scene was provided by Cotuit Fire, West Barnstable Fire, and Hyannis Fire. Dennis Fire, Barnstable Fire, Mashpee Fire, Falmouth Fire and Sandwich Fire provided station coverage. The structure was ventilated and cleared by fire and town officials for re-occupancy.