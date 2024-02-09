You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Faulty heating unit prompts evacuation of Hyannis school

Faulty heating unit prompts evacuation of Hyannis school

February 9, 2024

HYANNIS – An odor of smoke prompted the evacuation of the Barnstable Community Innovation School on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis around 9:30 AM Friday. The problem was traced to a heating unit on te second floor. No injuries were reported. Students were allowed back into the building by 10 AM

