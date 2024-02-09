HYANNIS – An odor of smoke prompted the evacuation of the Barnstable Community Innovation School on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis around 9:30 AM Friday. The problem was traced to a heating unit on te second floor. No injuries were reported. Students were allowed back into the building by 10 AM
Faulty heating unit prompts evacuation of Hyannis school
February 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
