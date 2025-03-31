Feature story: The changing times of fire department dispatching on Cape Cod

By Tim Caldwell/CWN

CAPE COD – The landscape has changed markedly when it comes to dispatching for fire departments on Cape Cod. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Communications Center has been expanding its services for local fire departments. In March, Chatham moved their dispatch to the Sheriff’s department, Eastham switched on March 17th and today (March 31st) Provincetown also began utilizing the Sheriff’s office for their fire dispatch. Currently the Truro Fire Department is the only agency on the outer Cape still self dispatching from their Police Department. Yarmouth, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills, Cotuit FDs all dispatch locally. Hyannis Fire is dispatched from the Barnstable Police Station. Falmouth Fire is dispatched from the Falmouth Police Station. All other Cape fire departments are now dispatched through the Sheriff’s facility.

It appears increasing difficulty in attracting new telecommunicators or dispatchers is a driving force in the move to centralize fire dispatch with the high cost of living (and housing) on the Cape a big part of the reason for the shortage. In addition, specialized 911 training is required and fire dispatchers also have to be trained in Emergency Medical Dispatch which allows them to give potentially life-saving instructions to callers until Emergency Medical Technicians can arrive at a scene.

By centralizing dispatch, local police department dispatchers can concentrate on police related matters instead of having many times to multi-task during busy periods. The Sheriff’s center answers 911 calls for those agencies they serve. If it is a police matter, the call is routed to Police.

Officials have been quick to assure citizens all 911 calls will continue to be promptly answered and there will be no delay in sending the necessary personnel to an emergency scene.

Editor’s note: Tim Caldwell is a retired Provincetown/Truro dispatcher.