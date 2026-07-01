Federal approval marks major milestone for Cape Cod Bridges Replacement Project

BOURNE — Gov. Maura Healey’s office announced Wednesday that the Cape Cod Bridges replacement project has reached a major milestone after receiving federal approval of its Final Environmental Impact Statement and a Record of Decision from the Federal Highway Administration.

The approval completes the federal environmental review process required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), allowing the project to move into its next phases of permitting and design while bringing Massachusetts closer to securing more than $1 billion in federal funding for construction.

According to the governor’s office, the approval is the first time since 1991 that the Federal Highway Administration has approved a Final Environmental Impact Statement for a roadway project in Massachusetts.

“From day one, we’ve made replacing the Cape Cod Bridges a top priority because we know how important they are to residents, businesses and everyone who depends on them,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “This federal approval is another major step toward delivering the modern, reliable bridges that Cape Cod deserves, and we’ll keep working every day to move this project into construction.”

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said the milestone moves the long-awaited project closer to reality for Cape Cod communities.

“Communities across Cape Cod have waited a long time for this project to move forward, and today’s milestone brings us another step closer to delivering the safe, reliable bridges they deserve,” Driscoll said. “Replacing the Cape Cod Bridges will improve safety, strengthen the regional economy and make it easier for residents, workers and visitors to travel throughout the region.”

The federal review process began in 2024 and required the highest level of environmental review due to the size and complexity of the project. State officials said that level of review is uncommon and reflects the significance of replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which serve as the only highway connections between Cape Cod and the mainland.

The two bridges, which were constructed in the 1930s and are owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, carry tens of thousands of vehicles daily and have long been identified as critical infrastructure in need of replacement. The project aims to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, reduce congestion, strengthen emergency access and support the Cape’s economy by providing more reliable transportation for residents, businesses and millions of annual visitors.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is currently acquiring property needed for the Sagamore Bridge replacement while evaluating qualifications from design-build teams interested in constructing the new bridge. Officials expect to award a construction contract in late 2027.

Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng called the federal approval a significant achievement.

“The Cape Cod Bridges are vital to the Commonwealth’s transportation network, and reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our federal, state and local partners,” Eng said. “We are committed to moving this project forward and delivering safe, reliable and modern bridges that will serve the region for years to come.”

State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the approval reflects years of planning and coordination among federal, state and local agencies, including the Town of Bourne.

The governor’s office said work will now continue on final design, permitting and preparation for construction as the state works with federal, regional and local partners to advance the project. If the current schedule remains on track, construction of the replacement Sagamore Bridge is expected to begin following the award of the design-build contract in 2027, marking the next major phase of one of the largest transportation infrastructure projects in Massachusetts.