FALMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on at Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) & San Turner Road about 6:45 PM Tuesday. One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision. Two people were able to self-extricate and were evaluated for injuries. Traffic was snarled in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Fiery crash in Falmouth injures two, snarls traffic
July 7, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth