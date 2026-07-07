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Fiery crash in Falmouth injures two, snarls traffic

July 7, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incident/CWN

FALMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on at Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) & San Turner Road about 6:45 PM Tuesday. One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision. Two people were able to self-extricate and were evaluated for injuries. Traffic was snarled in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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