BARNSTABLE – A fire broke out at a auto repair in Barnstable just after 12:30 AM Sunday. Smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived at Cape Cod Collision at 146 Thornton Drive. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Fire breaks out at Barnstable auto repair business
March 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Delegates Discuss Housing Solutions
- Monomoy Refuge Buys New Building After Losing HQ Last Year to Erosion
- Indoor Pickleball facility “Island Pickle” Gets Special Permit Approval
- Charges Upgrade to Manslaughter for Vineyard Woman After Toddler’s Death in Unattended Car
- Work Beginning On Parts Of Main Street In Hyannis
- Massachusetts Looking For First-Ever Poet Laureate
- LISTEN: State Lawmakers Extending Remote Options for Gov. Meetings
- Fishermen Want to Go Green but Say DOGE Cuts Prevent That
- Cranberry Bogs On Lower Cape Pond To Be Restored
- Suni Williams, Astronaut With Cape Ties, Returns Home After Lengthy ISS Stay
- LISTEN: Behavioral Health Innovators Tackle Teen Mental Health with Free Forum
- Friends of National Seashore Concerned About Federal Money Drying Up
- Center for Coastal Studies New Lead Takes Helm