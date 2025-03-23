You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Barnstable auto repair business

Fire breaks out at Barnstable auto repair business

March 23, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A fire broke out at a auto repair in Barnstable just after 12:30 AM Sunday. Smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived at Cape Cod Collision at 146 Thornton Drive. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

