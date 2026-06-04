FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at a Falmouth Pizzeria about noon Thursday. Firefighters responded to Pizza 1 Subs 2 on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and discovered a fire in a bathroom that appeared to be spreading to the attic. Firefighters evacuated patrons and employees from the restaurant and were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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Fire breaks out at Falmouth pizzeria
June 4, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth