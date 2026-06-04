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Fire breaks out at Falmouth pizzeria

June 4, 2026

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at a Falmouth Pizzeria about noon Thursday. Firefighters responded to Pizza 1 Subs 2 on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and discovered a fire in a bathroom that appeared to be spreading to the attic. Firefighters evacuated patrons and employees from the restaurant and were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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