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Fire breaks out at house in Dennis

May 29, 2026

DENNIS – Fire broke out at a house in Dennis sometime after 6:30 PM Friday. The fire on Maple Terrace appeared to have started in a bedroom. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Further details were not immediately available.

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