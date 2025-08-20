YARMOUTH PORT – Fire broke out at a house in Yarmouth Port shortly before midnight Tuesday. Firefighters responded to a report of a deck fire on Dartmoor Way and found flames visible on arrival. Crews stretched a hose line to douse the fire. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth Port
August 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
