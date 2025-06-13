You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at mobile home in Falmouth

Fire breaks out at mobile home in Falmouth

June 12, 2025

FALMOUTH  – Firefighters were called to the Sun Retreats campground on Thomas B. Landers Road in Falmouth about 10:45 PM Thursday. According to reports, a water leak caused an electrical short circuit which started a fire in the wall of the mobile home. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire. A civilian was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

