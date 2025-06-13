FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Sun Retreats campground on Thomas B. Landers Road in Falmouth about 10:45 PM Thursday. According to reports, a water leak caused an electrical short circuit which started a fire in the wall of the mobile home. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire. A civilian was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at mobile home in Falmouth
June 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Public comments accepted for Route 6A study, two Cape Cod towns hosting meetings next week
- Surplus state-owned land being offered for housing proposals
- Bourne School District receives funds for student STEM pathways
- LISTEN: Point in Time homeless survey likely not the full picture, says Barnstable County
- LISTEN: “To the Sea” — James Blachly guest conducts for ocean-themed Cape Symphony concert
- Father’s Day car show returns to Hyannis this weekend
- WATCH: Livestreaming Cape Cod osprey cam returns
- Fallen tree closes Centerville road Wednesday
- Cape coalition call for renewed push on canal bridge replacements
- Cape Cod Commission releases final draft of its Freshwater Strategy
- Popular youth program in public safety to return in August
- Sandwich Fire Department using new prescription drug disposal tool
- State lawmakers call for urgent action after police officer struck outside Cape Cod Tech