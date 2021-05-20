You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Pocasset home

May 20, 2021

BOURNE – Fire broke out at a residence in Pocasset sometime after 11 AM Thursday. Firefighters responded to 33 Pier View Road a 2.5 story house overlooking Buzzards Bay. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid responded to the scene and to cover the Bourne fire stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

