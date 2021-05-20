BOURNE – Fire broke out at a residence in Pocasset sometime after 11 AM Thursday. Firefighters responded to 33 Pier View Road a 2.5 story house overlooking Buzzards Bay. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid responded to the scene and to cover the Bourne fire stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at Pocasset home
May 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
