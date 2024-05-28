You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Tisbury apartment complex

Fire breaks out at Tisbury apartment complex

May 28, 2024

TISBURY – Fire broke out at an apartment complex in Tisbury on Martha’s Vineyard shortly before 3:30 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported at the Havenside Apartments at 145 Main Street. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 