Updated: Vintage Porsche sparks fire at warehouse building in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Fire was reported in a warehouse building in Provincetown sometime after 1:30 PM Friday. Firefighters responding to an alarm reporting sprinklers had activated at the “Arnold’s Warehouse” at 241 Bradford Street by Hancock Street found smoke showing when they arrived. Mutual aid was notified and a hose line was stretched into the building where crews were able to get extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.



From Provincetown Fire: On July 10th 2026 Provincetown Fire department responded to a central station alarm-Sprinkler low air supervisory @ 1:28 PM. Engine 1 arrived on location to a 3 story wood frame warehouse, no smoke or fire showing. Upon gaining entry the crew was met with smoke. Command was established our 1st alarm and an automatic line response was initiated. Within 2 minutes Provincetown Engine 5, Ladder 2, and Ambulance 3 arrived on scene, as well as car 1. The crews noted the sprinkler system had been activated. The fire was located in the rear of the building originating from a vehicle. The fire was extinguished and additional crews entered to search for extension and perform overhaul. No injuries were sustained during this incident.

We want to extend a thank you to our mutual aid partners for assisting us today which includes Truro FD, Wellfleet FD, Eastham FD, and Orleans FD. Thank you as well to the Provincetown Police Department for your assistance.

We also want to highlight the importance of functioning sprinkler systems. Today’s incident had the potential for much greater loss of property. Thanks to the fire suppression system and our dedicated firefighters and mutual aid partners the fire was contained.



Photos by Provincetown Fire/CWN